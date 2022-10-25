One UI 5 is already rolling out to the latest Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones in select regions

Samsung has been publicly and privately testing the upcoming One UI 5.0 update for the current and previous generations of Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The upcoming One UI 5.0 update is based on Android 13, and it includes new features such as routines, new home screen widgets, better multitasking features and gestures, gallery and camera improvements, redesigned notifications, a new lock screen, app language selection for each app, and so much more. The new update is already rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra flagships.

A new piece of information surfaced from Ppomppu (via SamMobile), revealing the timeline for the upcoming One UI 5 update, based on Android 13. The new Galaxy S22 series are already receiving the new update. The latest foldables, previous flagship smartphones, and tablets will follow in November, alongside the Galaxy A53 and A33 midrangers.

It’s worth pointing out that the Galaxy S21 FE is absent from the list, while the Galaxy S20 FE is planned to receive the update in December, 2022. It’s possible that some devices are missing from the list, and it’s only a matter of time until they’re added, or scheduled to receive One UI 5. We also want to point out that the list doesn’t mention whether only 5G or 4G variants are included, since some devices aren’t available in some markets with 5G connectivity. Whatever the case is, watch out for the update for your devices, as you might already have it waiting for you.

To see if you already have the update, make sure to go do the following:

Go into Settings

Scroll all the way down to Software Update and tap on it

Tap on Download and Install

See if you already have the update, or wait until you receive an OTA (Over-the-Air) update notification.

In case you’re unaware of the new One UI 5 features, here’s a short official introduction video, posted by Samsung:

October 2022

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

November 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Quantum 3

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

December 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE/S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy A Quantum 2

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A32

Galaxy Jump

Galaxy Jump 2

January 2023

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active 3

Galaxy Buddy 2

Galaxy Wide 6

Galaxy Wide 5

Galaxy Buddy

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy M12

Galaxy XCover 5

February 2023

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Even more smartphones are expected to join this list in the first and second quarters of 2023, when Samsung is expected to roll out the update to even more low-end and mid-range devices.

