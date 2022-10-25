Quick Links
Samsung has been publicly and privately testing the upcoming One UI 5.0 update for the current and previous generations of Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The upcoming One UI 5.0 update is based on Android 13, and it includes new features such as routines, new home screen widgets, better multitasking features and gestures, gallery and camera improvements, redesigned notifications, a new lock screen, app language selection for each app, and so much more. The new update is already rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra flagships.
A new piece of information surfaced from Ppomppu (via SamMobile), revealing the timeline for the upcoming One UI 5 update, based on Android 13. The new Galaxy S22 series are already receiving the new update. The latest foldables, previous flagship smartphones, and tablets will follow in November, alongside the Galaxy A53 and A33 midrangers.
It’s worth pointing out that the Galaxy S21 FE is absent from the list, while the Galaxy S20 FE is planned to receive the update in December, 2022. It’s possible that some devices are missing from the list, and it’s only a matter of time until they’re added, or scheduled to receive One UI 5. We also want to point out that the list doesn’t mention whether only 5G or 4G variants are included, since some devices aren’t available in some markets with 5G connectivity. Whatever the case is, watch out for the update for your devices, as you might already have it waiting for you.
How to update your eligible Galaxy smartphone or tablet to One UI 5?
To see if you already have the update, make sure to go do the following:
- Go into Settings
- Scroll all the way down to Software Update and tap on it
- Tap on Download and Install
- See if you already have the update, or wait until you receive an OTA (Over-the-Air) update notification.
In case you’re unaware of the new One UI 5 features, here’s a short official introduction video, posted by Samsung:
One UI 5 update schedule
October 2022
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
November 2022
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Quantum 3
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
December 2022
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE/S7 FE 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy A Quantum 2
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy Jump
- Galaxy Jump 2
January 2023
- Galaxy Tab A8
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab Active 3
- Galaxy Buddy 2
- Galaxy Wide 6
- Galaxy Wide 5
- Galaxy Buddy
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy XCover 5
February 2023
- Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
Even more smartphones are expected to join this list in the first and second quarters of 2023, when Samsung is expected to roll out the update to even more low-end and mid-range devices.
