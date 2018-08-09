Samsung Galaxy Watch gets official, joins the Unpacked party

You no longer have to worry about whether it is called the Galaxy Watch or something else. …and you no longer have to wait for IFA 2018 to see it. After announcing the Galaxy Note9 (make sure to check out our hands-on), Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch at their Unpacked event today in New York City.

Samsung is stressing the fact that the Galaxy Watch “looks like a real watch”. Well, it’d better, because there are more than sixty-thousand watch faces to choose from. The new Galaxy Watch allows you to stay connected longer (thanks to its LTE connectivity), and, as you’d expect from a modern smartwatch, it does it by being water resistant. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass DX+.

Battery life has been dramatically improved for what Samsung claims “several days on single charge”, regardless if you use the smaller or the larger version of the wearable. All this has been achieved by developing a processor that’s specifically designed for a smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch will be available in 42- and 46mm dimensions.

There will be three colors to choose from: Rose Gold, Silver (46mm) and Midnight Black. And, for all you fitness junkies out there, of course it will feature fitness and health tracking. The Galaxy watch will have a “Connected Health” functionality, including stress management. It will be able to track your heart rate as well as offer suggestions when distress has been detected. Sleep tracking and monitoring is also in.

The circular bezel and its rotating design really makes it feel like a real watch, while adding the convenience of easy operation. If you think that it resembles a lot to the Gear S3, you’re not wrong.

In terms of usage and convenience, there will be a “daily briefing” feature. This will allow the watch to sync your calendar and show you your appointments on the home screen.

A variety of bands will be available to truly make the Galaxy Watch your own, in addition to the cornucopia of watch faces.

Samsung Galaxy Watch specs

Display:

42mm: 1.2” (30mm), Circular Super AMOLED (360 x 360 resolution), Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® DX+;46mm: 1.3” (33mm), Circular Super AMOLED (360 x 360 resolution), Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® DX+; Size: 41.9 x 45.7 x 12.7mm;

Weight: 49 grams, without strap;

Strap: 20mm, interchangeable;

Strap colors: Onyx Black, Lunar Grey, Terracotta Red, Lime Yellow, Cosmo Purple, Pink Beige, Cloud Grey, Natural Brown;

Battery: 270mAh (42mm), 472mAh (46mm);

SoC: Exynos 9110, dual core 1.15GHz;

OS: Tizen Based Wearable OS 4.0;

Memory: 1.5GB RAM + 4GB RAM (LTE), and 768MB RAM + 4GB RAM (Bluetooth);

Connectivity: 3G/LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, A-GPS/Glonass;

Charging: WPC-based wireless charging;

Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G.

Availability is set for August 24 in the US, at select carriers and in stores, and starting August 31, 2o18 in Korea, with other markets getting it starting September 14,