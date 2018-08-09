Samsung Galaxy Note 9 US carrier availability

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been officially presented and starting tomorrow, you can pre-order yours. Of course, that depending on your preferences you can choose between many of the options and networks to get one.

AT&T customers can visit att.com/galaxynote9 or an AT&T store to pre-order the Galaxy Note9. Now, if you don’t want to pre-order your Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (and miss out on the free gifts), the phone will be available for purchase online and in stores on August 24 for $33.34 for 30 months on an AT&T Next installment plan. And, for a limited time you can also get a free Samsung Galaxy Note9, S9 or S9+ when you buy a Samsung Galaxy Note9.

You can also preorder the device on FirstNet, AT&T’s dedicated first responder network. Which is the fifth Samsung device to receive the FirstNet Ready designation. With built-in support for Band 14, The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will give their users even greater coverage and capacity as the nationwide Band 14 grows.

T-Mobile customers who pre-order can get up to 50% off the cost of the 128GB model when they trade in a qualifying device. Pre-order for the Note9 starts tonight at 9:01 p.m. PT in Ocean Blue or Lavender Purple variants with the 128GB Model costing $999.99 or you can choose installment plans that have you paying $30 per month for 24 months ($279.99 down) and $40 per month for 18 months ($81.99 down). The 512GB Model is also available for $1,249.99 or $30 a month for 24 months ($529.99 down).

Sprint will start with pre-orders tomorrow, while bringing it to all Sprint retail channels on August 24. To get yours, go to www.sprint.com/samsung with devices expected to be delivered as early as Aug. 22. You can get up to 50% off with Sprint Flex Lease, which will have you paying $20.83 per month. Now, if you get with the Galaxy Forever program, it allows upgrades any time to the latest Galaxy after just 12 Sprint Flex payments. Just in case you want to be changing phones every year. The devices bought from Sprint are supposed to arrive at your doorstep from August 22nd.