As the world watched, Samsung unveiled a host of new devices at its online Unpacked event. While the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Buds Live earbuds attracted a lot of attention, the real star of the event was the Galaxy Note20 series. As per its new tradition, Samsung launched two flagships – the Galaxy Note20 and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Both the phones packs some impressive hardware and an equally highly entry-point of $999.99 for all that goodness.

Fascinated yet, but torn between the two Galaxy Note20 series phones? Well, read on to find out the areas where the two phones differ and discover which one is the right Galaxy Note20 series device for you.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 vs Galaxy Note20 Ultra: Design and build

Unlike the previous-gen Galaxy Note 10 and its Plus variant, both of which had an identical design, Samsung has taken a different route this time around. The Galaxy Note20 has a curvier profile with rounded corners, while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra has sharp lines with a blocky design similar to its predecessor. Another major aesthetic disparity is that the Galaxy Note20 has a flat display while the Ultra sibling rocks a subtly curved panel.

But the biggest difference between the two phones is that the Galaxy Note20 is made out of plastic, while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra has a more premium glass and metal build. Plastic build for a phone that costs a thousand dollars? Well, that’s what you get! Thankfully, an IP68 certified build is a trait shared by both phones.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 vs Galaxy Note20 Ultra: Display

Another huge difference, and an unacceptable choice made by Samsung, is that the Galaxy Note20 uses a 60Hz panel. No high refresh rate display on a $999.99 phone? Well, try to convince yourself before shelling out. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra’s panel goes up to 120Hz, much like its Galaxy S20 series siblings.

Going into specifics, you get a more pixel-dense 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 x 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display, while the vanilla Galaxy Note20 packs a smaller 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with an identical central hole-punch at the top. Both the phones use an HDR10+ certified panel though.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 vs Galaxy Note20 Ultra: Hardware

Both the Galaxy Note20 series phones are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, but certain markets such as India will get the Exynos version of the device. The Galaxy Note20 pairs that 7nm silicon with up to 8GB of RAM, while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra goes up to 12GB. You get to choose between 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage, which can further be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

The two phones offer Wi-Fi 6 support as well as 5G – both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands. The Galaxy Note20 packs a 4,300mAh battery, while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery. Both the phones support the proprietary fast charging technology which is claimed to juice the battery up to the 50% mark in just 30 mins. You also get wireless charging support as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 vs Galaxy Note20 Ultra: Cameras

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra has a 108MP main camera and periscope-style telephoto lens.

One of the biggest differences between the two phones is their camera hardware. Starting with the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, it uses a higher resolution 108MP primary camera with OIS, while the standard Galaxy Note20 uses a 12MP sensor backed by OIS. The 12MP wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view is common between the two phones.

Interestingly, you’ll find a 64MP telephoto camera on the Galaxy Note20 that delivers 3x hybrid optical and 30x super res zoom output. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra, on the other hand, packs a 12MP telephoto camera that delivers a higher 5x optical and 50x super res zoom output. The selfie camera on both the phones uses a 10MP sensor with an 80-degree field of view.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 vs Galaxy Note20 Ultra: Price

Samsung Galaxy Note20 starts at $999.99, while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will set you back by en eye-watering $1299.99 for its base variant. The two phones will be up for grabs starting August 21 in certain countries, while pre-orders go live on August 6 in the US. You can get the Galaxy Note20 in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Gray colors, while the Ultra model can be yours in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White shades.