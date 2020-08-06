Samsung announced its second flagship device of the year, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. It features maxed-out specifications with the extra essence of S-Pen. We have been comparing it with the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but how does it compare with a much cheaper offering from OnePlus? Here’s a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Specs comparison.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra OnePlus 8 Pro Display 6.9″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (3088×1440),496ppi, HDR10+ certified

120Hz refresh rate 6.78″ QHD+ Fluid AMOLED (3168 x 1440 pixels)

HDR10+ support, 513PPI pixel density

120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio SoC Snapdragon 865+ Snapdragon 865 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 512GB

expandable up to 1TB with microSD card 128GB / 256GB Cameras Rear: 108MP (f/1.8) with OIS

12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 120 ̊ FOV

12MP (f/3.0) Telephoto

Laser AF



Front: 10MP (f/2.2) Rear: 48MP (f/1.7) Sony IMX689 sensor

48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

8MP telephoto (f/2.4)

5MP color filter camera (f/2.4)



Front: 16MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX471 sensor Battery 4500mAh with 25W wired fast charging

15W wireless charging, RW 4.5W 4510 mAh

Warp Charge 30 Wireless

Warp Charge 30T

Reverse charging OS Android 10 Android 10

Design and Display

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra measures 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm and weighs 208 grams. The S-Pen on the other hand, measures 5.8 × 4.35 × 105.08mm and weighs 3.04 grams. It is Bluetooth enabled and has a battery standby time of up to 24 hours. It supports 4,096 pressure levels. The phone is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

It features a 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, which sports a punch-hole notch. It has a resolution of 3,088 x 1,440 at 496 PPI. Further, the smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and it is HDR10+ certified as well.

OnePlus 8 Pro port options include USB 3.1 Type-C, and a dual nano-SIM slot. This time around, the OnePlus phone is IP68 rated as well. The phone measures 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5mm and weighs 199 grams.

It packs a 6.78-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display that comes with a 3168 x 1440 QHD+ resolution at 513 PPI and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. It supports 240Hz touch sampling rate, sRGN, 10-bit color gamut, and Display P3. Further, the display is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass.

Hardware and Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, paired with SD X55 modem. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB / 512GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card. The device supports one Nano SIM and one microSD card slot. The audio is managed by stereo speakers tuned by AKG. It features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It supports 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with the x55 5G modem and Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 8GB / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The phone runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. It packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T as well as Warp Charge 30 wireless. It is the first-ever OnePlus phone to feature fast charging. Moreover, there’s reverse charging as well. Audio features include dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Noise cancellation support Audio 3D and Audio Zoom.

Cameras

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup with laser auto focus. The primary lens is of 108MP. It supports PDAF and OIS. It has a pixel size of 0.8μm and f/1.8 aperture. Further, it comes with a 1/1.33-inch image sensor size. The second camera is 12MP ultra-wide-angle. It has a 120-degree field-of-view and 1.4μm pixel size. The third camera is a 12MP telephoto lens that has an f/3.0 aperture and 1.0μm pixel size. It comes with features like 5x optical zoom, up to 50x super resolution zoom and tracking AF. On the front lies a 10MP selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup: a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor with OIS, EIS, 7P lens, 1.12 μm pixel size, and an f/1.7 aperture + an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS, 3X optical zoom, 30X digital zoom, and f/2.44 aperture + a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119.7-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture + a 5MP color filter camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera is able to capture 4K video at 30/60 fps, 1080p video at 30/60 fps, Super Slow Motion 720p video at 480 fps, 1080p video at 240 fps and Time-Lapse 1080p video at 30fps. On the front lies a fixed-focus 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie shooter with EIS and f/2.45 aperture

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra price starts at $1299.99. You get 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 8 Pro costs $899 for the 8GB/256GB version, and for the 12GB/256GB model, buyers will have to shell out $999.