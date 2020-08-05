Samsung announced the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, its second flagship of 2020 today. The phone ticks all the right boxes for a flagship phone. So let’s see how it compares with Apple’s top-notch offering, the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Here’s a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specs comparison.

Design and Display

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra measures 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm and weighs 208 grams. The S-Pen on the other hand, measures 5.8 × 4.35 × 105.08mm and weighs 3.04 grams. It is Bluetooth enabled and has a battery standby time of up to 24 hours. It supports 4,096 pressure levels. The phone is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

It features a 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, which sports a punch-hole notch. It has a resolution of 3,088 x 1,440 at 496 PPI. Further, the smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and it is HDR10+ certified as well.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes measures 158 x 77.8 x 8.1mm and weighs 226 grams. It has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen capable of 16m colors with an 83.7% screen-to-body ratio, and a 1242 x 2688 pixels resolution and yes, a notch to house Apple’s Face ID system. This display has 800 nit max brightness, support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 120Hz touch-sensing.

Hardware and Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, paired with SD X55 modem. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB / 512GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card. The device supports one Nano SIM and one microSD card slot. Sensors onboard include Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor Proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor. The audio is managed by stereo speakers tuned by AKG.

It features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It supports 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Further, wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC wireless charging compatible with WPC. The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with an Apple A13 Bionic processor with just 4GB RAM and storage options that include 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. You don’t have expandable storage here. Further, it comes with 4GB of RAM. The battery supports 18W fast charging and it is claimed to charge 50% in under 30 minutes. It supports USB Power Delivery 2.0 and Qi wireless charging.

Cameras

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup with laser auto focus. The primary lens is of 108MP. It supports PDAF and OIS. It has a pixel size of 0.8μm and f/1.8 aperture. Further, it comes with a 1/1.33-inch image sensor size. The second camera is 12MP ultra-wide-angle. It has a 120-degree field-of-view and 1.4μm pixel size. The third camera is a 12MP telephoto lens that has an f/3.0 aperture and 1.0μm pixel size. It comes with features like 5x optical zoom, up to 50x super resolution zoom and tracking AF. On the front lies a 10MP selfie shooter.

The triple camera module in the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with three 12MP sensors; the first one has an f/1.8, 26mm wide, the second one is an f/2.0, 52mm telephoto, and the last one is an f/2.4, 13mm ultrawide. Yes, 12MP each in 2020; luckily, rumors say that the next iPhone 12 could arrive with larger sensors. Its selfie camera is another 12MP sensor f/2.2, 23mm wide.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra iPhone 11 Pro Max Display 6.9″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (3088×1440),496ppi, HDR10+ certified

120Hz refresh rate 6.5″ (1242 x 2688 pixels),

19.5:9 aspect ratio, 458 PPI

HDR10 support SoC Snapdragon 865+ Apple A13 Bionic RAM 12GB LPDDR5 4GB Storage 128GB / 512GB

expandable up to 1TB with microSD card 64GB / 256GB / 512GB Cameras Rear: 108MP (f/1.8), 0.8μm, 1/1.33″ with OIS

12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 120 ̊ FOV

12MP (f/3.0) Telephoto

Laser AF



Front: 10MP (f/2.2) Rear: 12MP (f/1.8) with OIS

12MP (f/2.0) telephoto with OIS

12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide



Front: 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 4500mAh with 25W wired fast charging

15W wireless charging, RW 4.5W 3,969mAh with 18W wired fast charging

Qi wireless charging OS Android 10 iOS 13

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Price

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra price starts at $1299.99. You get 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

You can currently get the 64GB variant iPhone 11 Pro Max with 4GB RAM for $1,099, or go all out for the maxed version for $1,449 for the version with 512GB storage.