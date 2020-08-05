Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note20 Ultra today, at its Galaxy UnPacked event. The smartphone will be widely available in carrier and Unlocked by Samsung versions through Samsung.com, carriers and retailers online starting August 21. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra will be available in the Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White in 128GB and 512GB models. Here’s all you need to know about the specifications of the newly-launched phone.

Design and Display

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra measures 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm and weighs 208 grams. The S-Pen on the other hand, measures 5.8 × 4.35 × 105.08mm and weighs 3.04 grams. It is Bluetooth enabled and has a battery standby time of up to 24 hours. It supports 4,096 pressure levels. The phone is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

It features a 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, which sports a punch-hole notch. It has a resolution of 3,088 x 1,440 at 496 PPI. Further, the smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and it is HDR10+ certified as well.

Hardware and Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, paired with SD X55 modem. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB / 512GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card. The device supports one Nano SIM and one microSD card slot. Sensors onboard include Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor Proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor. The audio is managed by stereo speakers tuned by AKG.

It features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It supports 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Further, wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC wireless charging compatible with WPC.

Cameras

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup with laser auto focus. The primary lens is of 108MP. It supports PDAF and OIS. It has a pixel size of 0.8μm and f/1.8 aperture. Further, it comes with a 1/1.33-inch image sensor size. The second camera is 12MP ultra-wide-angle. It has a 120-degree field-of-view and 1.4μm pixel size. The third camera is a 12MP telephoto lens that has a f/3.0 aperture and 1.0μm pixel size. It comes with features like 5x optical zoom, up to 50x super resolution zoom and tracking AF. On the front lies a 10MP selfie shooter.