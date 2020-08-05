During today’s first-ever Galaxy Unpacked virtual event live-streamed from Korea, Samsung officially introduced the Note20 series of smartphones, one that it calls its “most powerful Note series yet”.

This year’s product family, similar to preceding models, consists of two devices: the Samsung Galaxy Note20, and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

The Galaxy Note20 series is a productivity powerhouse that works like a computer and lets you game like a pro. Samsung

The two smartphones have many features and specs in common. The S-Pen which accompanies the two phones has been advanced and enhanced, now claimed to offer a more life-like precision. Accompanying it is a new Samsung Notes app which syncs across devices, and offers features like straightening handwriting, allows you to record audio, and much more.

Specs-wise, the Note20 and the Note 20 Ultra share the same 7nm Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, paired with the X55 modem, which offers 5G connectivity for Sub6 and mmWave standards.

Both are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, and share the same punch-hole 10MP front-facing camera, with f/2.2 aperture, and a 1.22micromm pixel size. While still on the front, both devices feature the same under-display fingerprint scanner, which an ultrasonic unit sized 9×4.

This is also where the list of commonalities stops, as these two devices couldn’t be any different. We’ll follow up with complete spec-sheets for both, so you can dive in deep.

While the Galaxy Note20 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ flat display, the Note20 Ultra takes it to 6.9-inch WQHD+, and curves it for an Edge Display.

Under the hood, the Note20 Ultra takes the Note20’s 8GB/128GB configuration, and boosts it up to 12GB/128GB or 512GB of storage, expandable via microSD only on the Ultra.

One major difference is found in the camera department. The Note20 features a camera setup consisting of wide (12MP, f/1.8, OIS) + tele (64MP, f/2.0, hybrid 3x zoom) + ultrawide (10MP, f/2.2) shooters.

The Note20 Ultra takes it to the next level, with wide (108MP, f/1.8, OIS) + tele (12MP, f/3.0, optical 5x zoom) + ultrawide (12MP, f/2.2) units.

Battery size is rated 4,300mAh and 4,500mAh, respectively for the Note20 and Note20 Ultra, in both instances with charging speeds of 25W/15W/4.5W for wired/wireless/D2D (reverse wireless charging).

The color options are as follows:

Galaxy Note20 Ultra: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White in 128GB and 512GB models with 12GBM RAM

Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White in 128GB and 512GB models with 12GBM RAM Galaxy Note20: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic Green in 128GB model with 8GB RAM

The Note20 series will be available in the U.S. starting August 21 in carrier and Unlocked by Samsung versions through Samsung.com, carriers, and retailers online. Pre-orders being on August 6, 2020, at 12:01 am ET.

The Galaxy Note20 starts at $999.99, and the Note20 Ultra at a whopping $1,299.99. Samsung will, however, make it easier on your wallet by offering those who pre-order $100 or $150 Samsung credit. Trade-ins will also be available for eligible users and devices, up to $650, and there will also be some incentives thrown in, with more details available on Samsung.com.