Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note20 series yesterday at its Galaxy UnPacked August 2020 event. The company announced two models, Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra that cost $999 and $1,299 respectively. Now, the smartphone manufacturer has revealed the Indian pricing for the duo.

The Galaxy Note20 is priced at Rs 77,999 for the 4G-only variant with 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G carries a price tag of Rs 1,04,999 for the 256GB storage model. It is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC in India. The company has also started taking pre-bookings for the device through Samsung.com and various offline retail stores.

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Note20 are eligible for a cashback up to Rs 6,000. In contrast, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is available for pre-booking with a cashback of up to Rs 9,000. Further, Samsung says it would offer benefits worth Rs 7,000 for the customers pre-booking the Galaxy Note20, and worth Rs 10,000 with the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.