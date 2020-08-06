Galaxy Note20 Ultra specs
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note20 series yesterday at its Galaxy UnPacked August 2020 event. The company announced two models, Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra that cost $999 and $1,299 respectively. Now, the smartphone manufacturer has revealed the Indian pricing for the duo.

The Galaxy Note20 is priced at Rs 77,999 for the 4G-only variant with 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G carries a price tag of Rs 1,04,999 for the 256GB storage model. It is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC in India. The company has also started taking pre-bookings for the device through Samsung.com and various offline retail stores. 

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Note20 are eligible for a cashback up to Rs 6,000. In contrast, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is available for pre-booking with a cashback of up to Rs 9,000. Further, Samsung says it would offer benefits worth Rs 7,000 for the customers pre-booking the Galaxy Note20, and worth Rs 10,000 with the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.

