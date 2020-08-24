Image: Reddit / Samsung Community Forum
The green tint problem on the display of Samsung devices has found new victims. After plaguing Galaxy S20 Ultra users for a while, users are now reporting issues with their pricey new Galaxy Note20 Ultra as well as the Galaxy Tab S7 duo (via SamMobile). We’ve come across multiple reports on Reddit documenting the weird green tint issue concerning the aforementioned devices.

As per user complaints shared on Reddit and the official Samsung community forum, both the Exynos and Snapdragon-powered variants of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra are plagued by the issue. The green tint becomes noticeable when brightness is set to low levels. It appears that the problem is associated with faulty hardware, as one of the affected users claims to have got a replacement unit that worked just fine.

Image: Reddit (u/Account)

Similarly, we have also come across a couple of posts on Reddit documenting a similar green tint issue with the display of the Galaxy Tab S7 as well as its larger sibling, the Galaxy Tab S7+. However, Samsung is yet to officially acknowledge the issue and release a fix for it if there is a bug behind it.

