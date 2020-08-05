The Samsung Galaxy Note20 is finally official, and unsurprisingly, we also have a bigger and badder Ultra sibling as well. While the latter is for power users who want a ginormous phone with top-of-the-line specifications and absolute best of what Samsung can possibly cram in the frame, the vanilla Galaxy Note20 is for those who don’t necessarily have giant hands, but still want the signature Note experience.

The Galaxy Note20 is a slightly toned-down version, but it is still one of the most powerful phones out there on its own. Starting with the design, the Galaxy Note20 deviates from its Ultra sibling as well as its predecessor, thanks to its more round-ish profile. Yes, the color options are new (that bronze tone looks sweet), but more importantly, the screen is flat. That makes me sad, but my colleague Prakahar made a point by explaining why a curved display is not necessarily a good idea. Thankfully, the Samsung flagship is IP68-rated, so you don’t have to worry about occasional liquid splashes.

Now, let’s dig inside. The Galaxy Note20 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, but some regions will get an Exynos variant as well. The Qualcomm silicon is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast charging (50% charge in just 30 minutes) as well as wireless charging.

On the front, you’ll find the flat 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a central hole-punch. The HDR10+ panel has an FHD+ resolution, resulting in a pixel density of 393ppi. Disappointingly though, the screen refresh rate is capped at 60Hz, which is downright unacceptable given its asking price. On the connectivity front, Samsung Galaxy Note20 offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (both mmWave and sub-6GHz).

Talking about the camera hardware, you’ll find a 12MP wide-angle camera with Dual Pixel autofocus and OIS at the back. It sits alongside and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 120-degree field of view and an impressive 64MP telephoto camera with OIS that can provide 3x hybrid optical zoom and 30x digital zoom output using the super resolution zoom tech. Video calls and selfies will be handled by a 10MP selfie camera with Dual Pixel autofocus.

On the productivity front, the Galaxy Note20 can now wirelessly connect to a Smart TV, thanks to native DeX support. Moreover, you can do something on your phone and also control the connected external screen simultaneously. The Galaxy Note20 can shoot 21:9 videos at a 24fps frame rate and can also capture videos at 8K resolution. Moreover, users will have the control to choose between an external mic or the device’s own mic while recording video. For example, users can shoot a scene with the phone’s camera while the audio is captured by the Galaxy Buds Live earbuds they are wearing.

And starting September 15, users will be able to play over 100 console games on the Galaxy Note20 via the xCloud platform with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. The phone will also allow users to annotate and highlight PDFs in Samsung Notes app. Additionally, the improved S Pen gets five new Anywhere actions for tasks such as taking a screenshot or going back to the home screen.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note20 price, availability and offers

Samsung Galaxy Note20 starts at $999.99 and will be up for pre-order starting tomorrow in the US. Those who pre-order it before August 20 will get $100 Samsung Credit that can be redeemed to buy accessories, apps, services, or purchase the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle that includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a Bluetooth gaming controller for playing games on xCloud. As for the color options, buyers can pick up the Galaxy Note20 in a choice of three colors – Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic Green. The phone will be sold both unlocked and via carriers starting August 21 in the US.