Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra 5G were revealed at Samsung’s UnPacked August 2020 event on August 5. Now, the India release date of the two devices has been tipped by Amazon India website. The duo could debut in the country on August 28.

The latest development comes after Samsung kicked off pre-orders for both the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G in India. To recall, the Galaxy Note20 is priced at Rs 77,999 for the 4G-only variant with 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G carries a price tag of Rs 1,04,999 for the 256GB storage model. The duo is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC in India. 

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Note20 are eligible for a cashback up to Rs 6,000. In contrast, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is available for pre-booking with a cashback of up to Rs 9,000. Further, Samsung says it would offer benefits worth Rs 7,000 for the customers pre-booking the Galaxy Note20, and worth Rs 10,000 with the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.

You can checkout the Galaxy Note20 specs here and the detailed Galaxy Note20 Ultra specs here. Further, here’s what is different between the two devices.

