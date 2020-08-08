Samsung’s latest note-toting flagship, the Galaxy Note20 is finally here, and is already up for pre-orders in a trio of colors – Mystic Bronze, Mystic Grey, and Mystic Green. However, fans and potential buyers in Samsung’s home market of South Korea are getting some extra love from the company in the form of two gorgeous new color options – Mystic Blue and Mystic Red.

South Korean Telecom operator SK Telecom has listed the Mystic Red (also called Jennie Red, named after Jennie from K-Pop girl group Blackpink) on its website. The Mystic Red trim of the Galaxy Note20 will likely remain exclusive to SK Telecom in Samsung’s domestic market.

Meanwhile, rival telecom operator KT has called the dibs on Galaxy Note20’s cool new Mystic Blue color and has also listed the new color option on its website. Interestingly, multiple users have also shared hands-on images of a pink Galaxy Note20, but we are yet to find an official listing for that particular color option.