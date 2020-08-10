Last week, we reported the launch of carrier-exclusive Mystic Blue and Mystic Red color options of the Galaxy Note20, but both of them were limited to the company’s home market of South Korea. Today, Samsung has officially launched the Mystic Blue shade of the Galaxy Note20 in India.

The Galaxy Note20 is currently up for pre-orders in India priced at Rs. 77,999. But if you factor in the store benefits worth Rs. 7,000 and cashback of Rs. 6,000 for HDFC bank customers, the effective ownership price of Samsung’s latest stylus-toting flagship comes down to Rs. 64,999 in the country.

The other two Galaxy Note20 color options that are available in India are Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green. Those who pre-order the Galaxy Note20 can redeem the in-store credit of Rs. 7,000 towards the purchase of Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, smartwatches and tablets among other products.