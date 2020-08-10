We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Last week, we reported the launch of carrier-exclusive Mystic Blue and Mystic Red color options of the Galaxy Note20, but both of them were limited to the company’s home market of South Korea. Today, Samsung has officially launched the Mystic Blue shade of the Galaxy Note20 in India.

The Galaxy Note20 is currently up for pre-orders in India priced at Rs. 77,999. But if you factor in the store benefits worth Rs. 7,000 and cashback of Rs. 6,000 for HDFC bank customers, the effective ownership price of Samsung’s latest stylus-toting flagship comes down to Rs. 64,999 in the country.

The other two Galaxy Note20 color options that are available in India are Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green. Those who pre-order the Galaxy Note20 can redeem the in-store credit of Rs. 7,000 towards the purchase of Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, smartwatches and tablets among other products.

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specs comparison
Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s iPhone 12 Pricing is COMPLICATED! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible prices and some specs of the iPhone 12 lineup, an all-digital CES 2021 and more
Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51 launch imminent as support page goes live
The phone is said to come equipped with a 64MP primary rear camera.
Interested in Google’s new $349 phone? Here’s how you can pre-order the Pixel 4a
Google’s latest budget Pixel phone will start shipping August 20 onwards.