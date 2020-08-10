We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Last week, we reported the launch of carrier-exclusive Mystic Blue and Mystic Red color options of the Galaxy Note20, but both of them were limited to the company’s home market of South Korea. Today, Samsung has officially launched the Mystic Blue shade of the Galaxy Note20 in India.

The Galaxy Note20 is currently up for pre-orders in India priced at Rs. 77,999. But if you factor in the store benefits worth Rs. 7,000 and cashback of Rs. 6,000 for HDFC bank customers, the effective ownership price of Samsung’s latest stylus-toting flagship comes down to Rs. 64,999 in the country.

The other two Galaxy Note20 color options that are available in India are Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green. Those who pre-order the Galaxy Note20 can redeem the in-store credit of Rs. 7,000 towards the purchase of Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, smartwatches and tablets among other products.

You May Also Like
Netflix users can now control the playback speed on its Android app
The ability to adjust playback speed on Netflix is soon coming to the iOS app and the web client as well.
OnePlus Nord-series smartphone is coming to the US later this year, reveals Carl Pei
The good news is that the US market will get its own OnePlus Nord. The bad news is that we don’t know anything about how it looks or how much it will cost.
OnePlus 8 Pro review
OnePlus 8T could’ve been spotted at Geekbench
Check out the Geekbech scores of a device that may be the upcoming OnePlus 8T or the 8T Pro