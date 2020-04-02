Snapdragon 865+
Up next
Author
Tags

Is it too early for leaks regarding devices that will be launched in the fourth quarter of the year? The internet says “NO!” Yesterday, the Samsung Galaxy Note20+ was spotted on Geekbench. It revealed some of its internals.

However, we missed one of the crucial details. The motherboard is listed as “kona”, which corresponds to the Snapdragon 865 SoC. But the source code reveals the clock speed of the CPU’s large core is 3.09GHz, whereas the 865 chipset maxes out at 2.84GHz. Hence, it could be the unannounced Snapdragon 865+ SoC. It may come equipped with 4 cores @ 1.8 GHz, 3 cores @ 2.4 GHz, and 1 core @ 3.1 GHz.

That said, the device scored 985 and 3220 in single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench. The device could be the US version since the Snapdragon 855-powered Note10+ 5G for the States had model number SM-N976U and the one spotted on Geekbench has model number SM-N986U.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
HUAWEI P40 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Android smartphones with the most RAM in the market – March 2020

We have made a list with the best Android smartphones in the market that include the most significant amount of RAM available right now

HMD announces 3 Nokia smartphones and a feature phone

HMD Global today announced three Nokia smartphones and a feature phone: Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, and Nokia 5310.

Honor 30 Series to reportedly get large, custom SONY image sensor

a new report, based on a leaked slide from an alleged presentation, suggests that the Honor 30 Series will pack a large, 1/1.3 inch imaging sensor.