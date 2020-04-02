Is it too early for leaks regarding devices that will be launched in the fourth quarter of the year? The internet says “NO!” Yesterday, the Samsung Galaxy Note20+ was spotted on Geekbench. It revealed some of its internals.

The Galaxy Note20 + will use the Snapdragon 865+ processor. Why do you say this? Because from the Geekbench results, we found that the processor's large core frequency is as high as 3.09GHz, and the 865 frequency is 2.84GHz, so we have reasons to think that it is 865+ . pic.twitter.com/I9bU87RPRD — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 2, 2020

However, we missed one of the crucial details. The motherboard is listed as “kona”, which corresponds to the Snapdragon 865 SoC. But the source code reveals the clock speed of the CPU’s large core is 3.09GHz, whereas the 865 chipset maxes out at 2.84GHz. Hence, it could be the unannounced Snapdragon 865+ SoC. It may come equipped with 4 cores @ 1.8 GHz, 3 cores @ 2.4 GHz, and 1 core @ 3.1 GHz.

Snapdragon 865+:



4 cores @ 1.8 GHz

3 cores @ 2.4 GHz

1 core @ 3.1 GHz — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) April 2, 2020

That said, the device scored 985 and 3220 in single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench. The device could be the US version since the Snapdragon 855-powered Note10+ 5G for the States had model number SM-N976U and the one spotted on Geekbench has model number SM-N986U.

Source: Twitter