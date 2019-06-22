Check this out: Samsung Galaxy Note10 Tesla special edition

Phone manufacturers often team up with car-makers for special edition phones. Huawei and Porsche, OPPO and Lamborghini, OnePlus and McLaren, and the list can go on. If this rumor is legit, the list will indeed go on with Samsung and Tesla, as the report recently surfaced on Weibo.

The image you see above is allegedly the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Tesla special edition, prepared in collaboration with the U.S. car-maker. With the auto-maker’s logo on the back, the phone will, according to the report, be mostly grey and red, including its S-Pen.

The report doesn’t mention what other, or special features this particular phone will have, so it’s all up for speculation at the moment. Given Tesla is making electric cars, it could have something to do with charging, fast/er charging, or something completely different. It could also just be a regular Note10 with a special edition paint job. What do you think?