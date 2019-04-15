Samsung Galaxy Note10 Pro hinted to be the name of the larger model

Samsung Galaxy Note10 rumors are starting to pile up. They suggest the specs we are pretty much expecting, but there are also interesting ones that talk about a possible button-less design, and even go as far as predicting that there might be two models this year. Those two models would actually end up being four, with two models with both 5G and 4G variants.

There is chatter about a 6.28-inch, and a 6.75-inch version. According to these particular set of rumors, the Galaxy Note10 will come in two different sizes, pretty much like the Galaxy S10. The latest is anticipating the fact that Samsung might adopt the “Pro” word and use it to designate the larger device. Samsung Galaxy Note10 Pro is hinted to become the moniker for the 6.75-inch version, but whether that is only for the 5G variant, or the 4G as well, is yet unknown.