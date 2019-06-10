Android

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Pro conflicting rumors: 45W charging is out

Galaxy Note 10 Pro render

Remember the rumors that claimed 45W fast charging for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note10, or its Pro version? Well, forget them, if you tend to believe a newly surfaced report. Samsung is indeed preparing a 45W fast charging feature for an upcoming phone, but it’s reportedly going to be for the company’s “most creative” phone this year, the Galaxy A90.

So where does that leave the Galaxy Note10? The report claims it will have 25W fast charging, and this is the third conflicting rumor we’ve heard about the phone. The first report surfaced at the beginning of May, claiming “faster-than-25W” fast charging. Then we heard about 45W, and now we hear about 25W, no more, no less.

It’s up to you to decide which report you believe, as everyone claims to have their own sources, which claim to have knowledge of the real deal.

