Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (not Pro) leaks in live images

Do you remember the Galaxy Note10 Pro, the larger among the two Note10 devices Samsung will unveil at the rumored April 7 Unpacked event? Well, forget it! Not the device itself, but the name. Samsung apparently decided to continue its traditional naming convention, and its naming the larger Galaxy Note10 just like the larger Galaxy S10: meet the Galaxy Note10+.

Images were leaked by TechTalkTV, embedded for your viewing pleasure below, but we’ve extracted the images so you can easily analyze them. Bottom line is that the device looks almost identical to the one we’ve seen rendered these past couple of weeks. This includes the single, larger, punch hole which is now centered, and a minimal, but still existent chin at the bottom.

If you look closely, you can see a slight curve to the display along the sides, and the rather blurry image showing off the back of the device (probably to conceal the sticker), clearly shows off the triple-camera system and the ToF sensor underneath the LED flash.

Aside from all the confirmations, the main takeaway is the name of the device, which is Samsung Galaxy Note10+. What do you think?