The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite has been in the headlines over the past couple of weeks, rumored to join the manufacturer’s line-up together with the Galaxy S10 Lite.

According to a recent report, this should happen in January next year. With the model number SM-N770F, the Galaxy Note10 Lite will hit the market with a price tag of €609 (around $675), as per the report.

It will be a toned-down version, featuring last year’s Exynos 9810 chip, and a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel (2400×1080 pixels), with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Other specs include 6GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and a triple-camera system in a new arrangement, that includes a main 12MP unit, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP wide-angle camera.

The battery is rated at 4,500mAh, with 25W quick charging capabilities. And, being a Note, of course the S Pen is also in.

Source: WinFuture