Samsung Galaxy Note10 could feature faster-than-25W charging

Samsung is upping its battery and charging game as well, with one version of the Galaxy S10 phones, namely the Galaxy S10 5G, featuring 25W fast-charging. As noted by SamMobile, Samsung didn’t restrict this feature to the flagship of the flagships in its current line-up, as the Galaxy A70 also features 25W fast-charging capabilities.

Ice universe took it to Twitter to hint that the upcoming Galaxy Note10, which will also have a 5G versionfor a total of four — will not feature 25W fast-charging. Normally, everyone was surprised that the autumn flagship will feature slower charging features than the Galaxy S10 5G. That’s when the leakster’s vague hint became more clear, when he mentioned that it doesn’t mean that it will be “less than 25W”. Without giving specific details, there’s a clear hint that the Galaxy Note10 might feature faster-than-25W fast charging.

