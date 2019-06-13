Samsung Galaxy Note10 bezels will be minimal, leak suggests

The Galaxy Note10 has been subject to some really interesting rumors and reports recently, some of which have contradicted what we’ve heard in the past, like the controversial 45W fast charging, which could end up being “just” 25W after all. Leaked renders are trying to anticipate how the phone will look like, and how it might ditch its 3.5mm headphone jack, and now the latest report teases some really thin bezels.

Coming from reputable leakster Ice universe on Twitter, the image above is claimed to be a protective film sample for the Galaxy Note10. In case you were wondering about the punch-hole, it will still be there, but it is missing “because of the lack of dimensional data of the hole”, claims the report.

The Galaxy Note10 is expected to have a single punch-hole for a single camera unit on the front of the device, this time around, inline on the Galaxy S10-series, centered at the top of the display. What this screen protector reveals is the fact that the phone could potentially have minimal bezels. No, we’re not yet looking at a bezel-less Note from Samsung, but the manufacturer is doing its best to minimize them. And, as you can see, with the exception of the bottom chin, which is somewhat larger, the rest of them seem pretty symmetrical.