Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ prices, marketing materials leak

The leaks will end today, as Samsung is set to finally unveil the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ at its Unpacked event in New York City. There’s basically no aspect of the device that was not subject to leaks and reports, except maybe for the price. Well, that’s unveiled today, alongside a ton of marketing materials describing the main selling points of the two phones, courtesy of Droid Life.

There will indeed be two sizes for the Note10, with the standard model at 6.3-inches, and the Note10+ at 6.8. They’ll both feature the same Infinity O display with basically little to no bezels, and a single punch hole in the center for the selfie shooter. Depending on the configuration the Samsung Galaxy Note10 will start at $949, and the larger Note10+ at $1,099, according to the report.

Battery size is officially confirmed at 3,400mAh for the Note10, and 4,300mAh for the Note10+. We’re still missing the prices for the 5G Note10+, but that’s going to be revealed officially later today. Check out these materials, and find more at the source link below.