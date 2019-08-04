Samsung Galaxy Note10+ and Note10 accessories leaked

While details about the upcoming Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ are well known thanks to leaks and reports, we know little about the accessories accompanying the phones. Samsung is usually launching accessories with phones like the S and the Note line-ups, and that is going to be the case next week as well.

WinFuture has leaked most of them, as you can see above, below, and more at the source link. These include, for both phones, transparent covers, view covers, protective standing covers, leather covers, silicone covers, and the LED-View-Cover.

There will, of course, also be an audio dongle enabling playback from the USB Type-C port to a 3.5mm headphone jack, as the Note10 will be dropping the audio port this year. Check out the source link below for more Note10 accessories.