Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G takes it to the next level

Samsung today announced the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ models, but, just like in the case of the Galaxy S10, there’s a dedicated 5G version of the phone, officially called Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G.

The Note10+ 5G is basically identical to the non-5G version, inside and out. What makes it different is the fact that it has the proper modem to enable 5G connectivity, regardless if we’re talking about the Exynos version, or the Qualcomm Snapdragon variant. You can check out the detailed spec-sheet here.

What’s also different is the price tag. The Galaxy Note10+ 5G will be a Verizon exclusive for a limited time, available on August 23, 2019. AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile will launch at a later, unspecified date.

Just like in the case of the other two models, pre-orders start August 8 at Midnight. The 256GB version will go for $1,299.99, and the 512GB variant will set you back $1,399.99.

…and then here come the incentives! Purchase any Galaxy Note10 on a Verizon device payment plan, and get a Galaxy Note10 free, or $950 towards different Galaxy Note10 or Galaxy S10 model. Samsung will offer those who pre-order $150 Samsung credit with a Galaxy Note 10+ or Galaxy Note10+ 5G and a $100 Samsung credit with a Galaxy Note10. Further more, buy any Galaxy Note10 on a Verizon device payment plan and trade in a qualifying device for $450.