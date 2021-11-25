The Samsung Galaxy Note series will soon be history

Not getting a Samsung Galaxy Note refresh this year was already bad enough for several Galaxy Note fans, but it seems that things are about to get worse. The latest information claims that Samsung may have already decided to pull the plug on the Galaxy Note. The company wouldn’t be planning on launching a new device, and soon, it may also stop producing the Galaxy Note 20 series completely.

According to a report from The Elec, Samsung may end production of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series before 2021 comes to an end. Meaning that this would be the last Galaxy Note to enter production, as the company failed to give us a new iteration of said device this year.

“The main reason behind Samsung Electronics’ decision to halt production of the Galaxy Note series is the increased production of foldable smartphones. It is interpreted that the decision was made to stabilize the yield of foldable production and reduce costs by improving process efficiency, thereby replacing the flagship sales volume in the second half of the year. Prior to this, Samsung Electronics shipped 12.7 million units of the Galaxy Note series in 2019 and 9.7 million units in 2020, respectively. Samsung Electronics’ annual shipment target for the Galaxy Z series next year is 13 million units, exceeding that of the Galaxy Note series. The next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 series, is expected to go on sale after being unveiled through global Unpacked in February next year. The successor to the Galaxy Z series is expected to go into mass production from the third quarter.”

This information is easy to believe, especially when you consider Samsung’s efforts to include Galaxy Note series features in other Galaxy devices, including S Pen support in the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. In addition, rumors suggest that the new Galaxy S22 Ultra would have a dedicated slot for the stylus, which would make it a perfect option for those still waiting to get a new Galaxy Note.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

In other words, you may want to hurry and decide whether or not you need the Galaxy Note 20 or the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra before they sell out. Samsung will allegedly stop producing these models next month, which means that you will only be able to get them until retailers and carriers deplete their existing inventory.

Source: The Elec

Via: GSM Arena