Just as we thought Samsung’s Galaxy Note series is dead, a new report has surfaced that claims the device could make a comeback as a foldable. According to folks over at Sammobile, Samsung could re-launch the Galaxy Note series in a foldable format as “Galaxy Flex Note.”

The publication has designed a “concept” that shows how the Galaxy Flex Note series could look like. While the foldable concept looks similar to the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 3, it has some key design features that distinguish it from the Fold lineup. Most notably, it lacks an inward screen — the device is shown having only a single, outward-folding display. The space saved would then be used to carve out an S-Pen slot. In addition, this would lower the costs of components since it lacks a whole screen and has less set of cameras.

According to the report, Samsung first filed this design back in April of 2020. Later in 2020, the company submitted a “nearly identical IP filing in China.” Though there’s no evidence of Samsung currently developing the Galaxy Note Flex, the report claims Samsung could be developing this series behind the scenes.

Even though the Galaxy Flex Note series seems far away, Samsung has quick-fixed the situation for now. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features S-Pen support. So, for now, if you want to enjoy the foldable experience with an S-Pen, Galaxy Z Fold 3 is your best bet.

Via: Sammobile