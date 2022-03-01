Samsung introduced the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a form factor different than the standard S22 and the S22 Plus. The design is very reminiscent of the Galaxy Note series, and many of us have confused the S22 Ultra as the S22 Note. Many of us were left thinking if Samsung will launch a new Galaxy Note after the introduction of the S22 Ultra. Well, the company has made it clear now.

Samsung has now officially confirmed that the Galaxy Note series is dead, and the "Galaxy Note will come out as Ultra" from now onwards. Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Electronics Mobile Experience, confirmed the news of Samsung officially killing the Note series at MWC 2022. The executive said that Samsung will no longer launch a separate Note series and instead will ship all the features of the Note lineup in the Ultra model.

The move seems quite obvious as well. The company has been struggling to differentiate between the S-series and the Note series for the past few years. When the Galaxy S21 Ultra launched with the S-Pen support, the line was further blurred. Moreover, Samsung has been using the launch months of the Note lineup (which generally used to be announced during the August-September window) to announce its foldables — Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 debuted in the last week of August 2021.

At last, we can only say:

The Samsung Galaxy Note is dead. Long live the Galaxy Note!

Source: Twitter | Via: The Verge