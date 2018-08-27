The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 unlocked is already getting discounts on eBay

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has just arrived and it has tons of deals in several networks. Now, if you want a factory unlocked version that also supports two SIM cards, this is a deal is for you.

The regular price of a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is of $999, but you can get it for $70 off in eBay right now. This is a very straightforward deal. It offers you an unlocked unit that doesn’t support CDMA, but it can work perfectly on Verizon’s or Sprint’s LTE networks. AT&T and T-Mobile users won’t have any issues. The processor in this Note 9 is the Snapdragon 845 and 6GB of RAM complete the package. You can also get Samsung’s Super-Fast wireless charger at just $100 since it has a $20 discount.