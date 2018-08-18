Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 – One Week Later: New King?

It’s been just over a week since we first unboxed the Galaxy Note 9.  Since our last go around, we’ve been hoping that Samsung would have some of the software bugs squashed, but until a point where we feel comfortable giving a final opinion on the out-of-box experience, we’re holding off of doing just that.

Still, our Jaime Rivera has a few thoughts on hardware, the first boot and quite a lot more on software procedurals — including a lot of tutorials for a lot of features.

What does this phablet add to your life at a minimum price of $999.99? Is Bixby less inherently annoying these days? What is up with the Galaxy Note 9? Let’s find out.

