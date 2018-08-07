Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s marketing material leaked confirming all its features

Contents

We pretty much know everything that’s needed to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 before its Unpacked Event. Leaked information has given us the phones appearance, some of its key features and specs as well as a possible price. Now, we even have the marketing material that Samsung will use to sell its newest flagship.

For starters, we find all the new features of the S Pen. This accessory includes Bluetooth connectivity and some sort of intelligence that will give us ultimate control. Intelligence also comes to the devices camera since AI features will help the owners of a new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 take the best pictures. Samsung DeX will be available with the use of a single cable, and the claim that this smartphone has enough power to keep up with its users.

Read More

Read More

Read This Next

Jim Jannard announces RED Hydrogen One pre-order and pricing info

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Source
SamMobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
AI, camera, galaxy, Leaked, marketing, News, Note 9, S-Pen, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 9
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.