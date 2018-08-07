Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s marketing material leaked confirming all its features

We pretty much know everything that’s needed to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 before its Unpacked Event. Leaked information has given us the phones appearance, some of its key features and specs as well as a possible price. Now, we even have the marketing material that Samsung will use to sell its newest flagship.

For starters, we find all the new features of the S Pen. This accessory includes Bluetooth connectivity and some sort of intelligence that will give us ultimate control. Intelligence also comes to the devices camera since AI features will help the owners of a new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 take the best pictures. Samsung DeX will be available with the use of a single cable, and the claim that this smartphone has enough power to keep up with its users.