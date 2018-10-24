Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on sale for its lowest price ever

Prices for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 keep on dropping. Now, seller Never MSRP is offering the device in an unlocked, international version for its lowest price ever.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched just three months ago, but that doesn’t mean that it hasn’t gotten some good discounts. Now the smartphone has a $270 discount that makes you pay just $729.99. This unit features an Exynos 9810 processor, 6GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh battery. Unfortunately, it would only work on GSM networks. You can choose from Ocean Blue and Midnight Black color options, and you have a 30-day return policy that’s common from eBay.