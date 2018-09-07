The lowest price yet for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is on eBay

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 just got launched last month, and it had a $999.99 price tag. Now, you can get a discounted and unlocked version that can hold two SIM cards for a very tempting price.

The first thing you have to do is go to eBay and choose one of the Metallic Copper, Lavender Purple, Ocean Blue, or Midnight Black color options that you have and pay $865.99. The seller is Never MSRP, someone with a very good rep, so your investment is safe. The only bad thing about these unlocked, dual SIM Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is that they don’t mention a valid warranty and that they can only be used in GSM networks such as AT&T and T-Mobile. You may want to hurry since there’s no word on how many units are still available, and eBay just says that there are limited quantities.