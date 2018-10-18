The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is only $770 on eBay right now

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is one of the best smartphones in the market, and now it’s your chance to get one without having to pay almost $1000 for one.

eBay seller never-msrp has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for sale for just $770, this s $230 off its regular price. The only thing that you have to keep in mind before you buy is that this is the international version. That means that you don’t get the Snapdragon 845 instead, the Exynos 9810 will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. You should only consider getting this device is you have AT&T or T-Mobile since it won’t work on CDMA networks. Apart from that, it’s the lowest price given to this smartphone since its launch.