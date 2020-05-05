Galaxy Note 9

Samsung’s Korean community moderator has revealed that the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to receive the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update in June.

The company confirmed it last month that the update will eventually be rolled out to the 2018 Note-flagship device. Notable, it is already running Android 10.

The moderator added that bringing the update to the phone is taking some time. Additionally, he mentioned that the company is carefully applying the changes for the sake of stability, taking some time in the process.

Source

