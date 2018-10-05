Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Cloud Silver is up for sale, and they come with great offers

The Galaxy Note 9 has been available for some time now, and maybe you were waiting for a new color variant to get yours. If that’s the case, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Cloud Silver is now available, and if you’re lucky, you can get huge value for your current smartphone and a new TV.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Cloud Silver is for sale exclusively at Best Buy retail stores, or if you want to get it online, BestBuy.com and Samsung.com are the places to go. They are available with 128GB and 512GB storage options, but here comes the good news. From today and until Saturday, November 3rd, you can get double trade in value of your current device. that means that you can get up to $600 off, and you can use it to get your new Galaxy Note 9, as well as the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Further information can be found here. Another thing that you should know is that Best Buy is also offering a free Samsung 32” TV with the purchase and activation of a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus. It’s a great moment to get a new Samsung device if that’s what you want.