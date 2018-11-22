The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is having camera issues

Apparently, bugs aren’t affecting the camera of the Google Pixel 3 devices. Now, we find out that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is also having problems with its camera app.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the best smartphone Samsung has in the market right now. It has been around for a while, and now we are starting to receive reports that this $1000 device is starting to have freezing problems. The camera app has been reported to freeze while taking pictures and lag while recording videos. This is only affecting the units with Snapdragon 845 processors instead of the Exynos variants. Samsung is already working on a fix and hopefully, it will arrive before you need to take all those pictures during the holidays.