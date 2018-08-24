The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is here, and so are its best deals

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available for purchase in 56 markets around the world. This number is going to grow to 130 markets in the coming weeks but for now, it’s good to know where can you get it for the best price.

Pre-sale is over, and you can get the best prices and offers for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in:

Samsung, where you get deals on the latest accessories with purchase

Verizon, AT&T, and Walmart that have interesting buy one get one free deal

Best Buy lets you get $200 off, and T-Mobile gives you 50% off the new Note 9.

You can choose between the 128GB version or the 512GB version which was more popular during the pre-sale period. You can also see more offers depending on where you live by clicking here.