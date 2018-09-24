Lowest price ever on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB unlocked

We’re not sure if Samsung just wants to sell more of its Samsung Galaxy Note 9 devices or if some sellers are feeling super generous. In any case, we have Samsung’s latest flagship for a very low price in eBay right now.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in its unlocked version with 128GB of storage and an Exynos 9810 processor is on sale. To get this device you must only go to eBay and pay $829.99, that’s $170 off from its regular price. Color options that are still available include Lavender Purple and Ocean Blue so you should really hurry if you want yours. Just make sure you don’t want to use it on a CDMA network since it won’t work on Verizon or Sprint.