128GB unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on sale in eBay

The new Galaxy Note 9 is already available for pre-order in many US carriers, but if you’re still wanting to buy the previous Samsung Galaxy Note 8, this is a great moment to do so.

eBay has the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in its black version on sale for only $685.99. This is a new unlocked version that comes with 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and the Exynos 8895 processor. The only real problem comes when you want to choose a network, since its only available for GSM/LTE networks like AT&T and T-Mobile. Shipping is free within the United States but the seller can also ship internationally If you pay for it.

