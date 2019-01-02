The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is just $360 at Best Buy, with a catch

Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 9 some months ago, that means that its price is still a bit high. But if you don’t want an improved S Pen or a properly placed fingerprint reader, you can now get a new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for its lowest price ever.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is on sale now at Best Buy. It’s just $360, and this is the lowest price ever for this device. The biggest catch is that it’s only available through Sprint. If you decide this is the smartphone you need, you will have to pay $15 per month for two years. The Note 8 is still one of the best smartphones of 2017, and we have to accept that smartphones haven’t evolved that much in these past months. In any case, you get a Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that can go up to 256GB with a microSD card.