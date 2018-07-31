Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 After The Buzz: Still worth it?

Contents

Even if most products get forgotten by the media after their review period, there are a few that stand out. Gadgets that people still ask about months later. Some that we even decide to hold on to as daily drivers, and that we get to see age over time. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is one of them. The king of phablets is almost due for a refresh, so if you’re wondering if it’s still worth buying months later, this video is for you. After The Buzz is back, and now with one of the most important smartphones of 2017, and which still turns heads in 2018. It’s really hard to find another phone with a broader feature set, but at a time when we’re so close to the Galaxy Note 9, there was no better time to do this video.

Watch and let us know what you think in the comments!

Sell your Samsung Galaxy for the most money

Read More

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
After The Buzz, Galaxy Note 8, Samsung, Video
, , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!