Samsung Galaxy Note 8 After The Buzz: Still worth it?

Even if most products get forgotten by the media after their review period, there are a few that stand out. Gadgets that people still ask about months later. Some that we even decide to hold on to as daily drivers, and that we get to see age over time. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is one of them. The king of phablets is almost due for a refresh, so if you’re wondering if it’s still worth buying months later, this video is for you. After The Buzz is back, and now with one of the most important smartphones of 2017, and which still turns heads in 2018. It’s really hard to find another phone with a broader feature set, but at a time when we’re so close to the Galaxy Note 9, there was no better time to do this video.

