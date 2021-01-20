There have been several rumors stating that Samsung will discontinue the Galaxy Note series this year. However, there are also tipsters who’ve said that Samsung is working on the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra. Now, a new piece of information suggests that the Galaxy Note20 series is definitely getting a sequel. Samsung has filed a trademark with Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) for a new technology.

The trademark was first spotted by LetsGoDigital. As per the trademark application filed by Samsung Display with KIPO, Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra may come with an under-display camera. It has an application number 4020210009679 and shows “UPC” as the subject.

For the unaware, UPC or Under Panel Camera was showcased by Samsung in a video where the company showed off a product preview of the Samsung Blade Bezel laptop. It is claimed to have a 93% screen-to-body ratio. It will use the Samsung OLED display. The thickness of the display (and not the device) is only 1mm and weighs just 130 grams (again, this is the weight of the display and not the laptop). The same tech is tipped to be used on the upcoming Galaxy Note 21 Ultra series.

As for the trademark application, the Designated Goods section shows a list of codes that point to multiple devices such as LCD, LED, and OLED displays, computer displays as well as smartphones. This suggests that the UPC tech will make its way to smartphones. Hence, it is being speculated that the new tech would be found on the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra.

Further, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to feature an in-display selfie shooter. The device is said to be launched in the second half of 2021. An earlier report has said that Samsung was able to incorporate an in-screen digitizer in the upcoming Galaxy Fold series phone.