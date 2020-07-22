Earlier today, complete specifications and hi-res renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra surfaced online. The leak saga continues, as WinFuture has now shared key specifications and some very crisp renders of the regular Galaxy Note 20, giving us a clear idea of how it differs from its Ultra sibling, both in terms of design and specifications.

Starting with the display, the vanilla Galaxy Note 20 uses a less pixel-dense 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a lower 60Hz refresh rate. It will draw power from the Exynos 990 SoC (in some regions of Europe and Asia, while the rest will get a Qualcomm chip model), and there is a 4,300 mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Image: WinFuture

Talking about the camera, Samsung has substituted the 108MP main camera on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a 12MP main snapper on the vanilla Galaxy Note 20. It is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide angle shooter and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x space zoom output.

Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED

60Hz refresh rate

FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Processor Exynos 990 octa core RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Rear Cameras 12MP (f/1.8) primary, OIS

12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide

64MP (f/2.0) telephoto Front Camera 10MP (f/2.2) Software Android 10 Battery 4,300mAh Dimensions 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm

Another notable aspect is that Samsung will sell the Galaxy Note 20 in both 5G as well as 4G-only flavors. The phone is compatible with reverse wireless charging and will offer both dual-SIM as well as eSIM support. As for color options, you’ll get the Galaxy Note 20 in three colors – Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray and Mystic Green.