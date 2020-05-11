Ross Young, founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, just shared some valuable information on his twitter account. He gives important details about the next Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and what we can, or won’t get with this new series.

About Display Technology. With LTPO, you can vary the display refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz based on the content. In always on mode, 1Hz. In gaming modes, 120Hz. Big power advantage for Samsung. Apple won’t have LTPO until 2021. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020

Note 20 Display Leak:

Note 20 will grow from 6.3" on the 10 to 6.42" on the Note 20. Resolution will increase slightly to 2345 x 1084, 404 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 120Hz with LTPO, variable refresh, so lower power with 120Hz, great for always on mode. #GalaxyNote20 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020

Note 20+ Display Leak

Note 20+ will grow from 6.8" to 6.87", resolution will increase to 3096 x 1444 resulting in a 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It will also have 120Hz refresh with LTPO, lowest power implementation of 120Hz due to variable refresh. #GalaxyNote20+ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020

It seems that Samsung is ready to include LTPO displays to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20. This would directly improve the battery life in Samsung’s future flagship in fifteen to twenty percent. The regular Note 20 would include a 6.42-inch display with a 2345 x 1084 resolution, 404 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz variable refresh rate with LTPO. The Galaxy Note 20+ will also get improvements, as it will now include a 6.87-inch display with a 3096 x 1444 resolution, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, and it will also have a 120Hz variable refresh rate with LTPO.

No Galaxy Note Ultra model, but the Galaxy Fold 2 will be your Ultra. #GalaxyNote — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020

Now, don’t expect to get an Ultra variant for the Galaxy Note 20. It seems that what we will get instead is the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

