Ross Young, founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, just shared some valuable information on his twitter account. He gives important details about the next Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and what we can, or won’t get with this new series.

It seems that Samsung is ready to include LTPO displays to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20. This would directly improve the battery life in Samsung’s future flagship in fifteen to twenty percent. The regular Note 20 would include a 6.42-inch display with a 2345 x 1084 resolution, 404 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz variable refresh rate with LTPO. The Galaxy Note 20+ will also get improvements, as it will now include a 6.87-inch display with a 3096 x 1444 resolution, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, and it will also have a 120Hz variable refresh rate with LTPO.

Now, don’t expect to get an Ultra variant for the Galaxy Note 20. It seems that what we will get instead is the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter

