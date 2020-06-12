Galaxy Note10

This time we get real-life proof that the display on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be flat. Previous rumors were based on case renders and a tweet from a well-known leakster, but we could say we have real proof this time.

We can say that now we have confirmation that the Note 20+ will have a curved display, while the regular Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will arrive with a flat display. The latest leaks have appeared at Weibo, where Ice Universe claims that the Note 20 series will enter mass production in a not so distant future.

Let’s remember that the Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to launch on August 5 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

Source GSM Arena

Via Weibo

You May Also Like
You won’t believe all the deals that are available today from Apple, Samsung, LG and more
Today’s deals come from Amazon, Best Buy and B&H where we find several Apple deals on the MacBook Pro, iPads, as well as products from Samsung, LG and more
Honor Play 4 Pro
HONOR Play 4, Play 4 Pro with 5G, punch-hole displays launched in China
The Honor Play 4 Pro also features an IR temperature sensor.
Apple has delayed iPhone 12 series launch to Q4 2020, suggests Broadcom chief
Broadcom, a major hardware supplier for Apple, has told investors that its revenue surge which comes from iPhones will now happen in Q4 instead of Q3.