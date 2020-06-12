This time we get real-life proof that the display on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be flat. Previous rumors were based on case renders and a tweet from a well-known leakster, but we could say we have real proof this time.

We can say that now we have confirmation that the Note 20+ will have a curved display, while the regular Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will arrive with a flat display. The latest leaks have appeared at Weibo, where Ice Universe claims that the Note 20 series will enter mass production in a not so distant future.

Let’s remember that the Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to launch on August 5 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

Source GSM Arena

Via Weibo