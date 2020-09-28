We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is getting a $350 discount. This powerful flagship includes 512GB of storage space and a long-lasting battery for $1,100. This is an unlocked version that can be used in the network of your choice; however, if you don’t want that much storage space, you can settle for the 128GB version, which is currently selling for $1 less, meaning $1,099 with $200.99 savings.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 512GB
Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also getting a discount at Amazon right now. The 128GB variant in Oxford Gray with an S Pen is available for just $350 after an $80 discount. This is the WiFi-only version, which also packs 4GB RAM, a battery that will last up to 13 hours, and you can also increase the tablet’s storage space up to 1TB with a micro SD card.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

We also find a couple of smart TVs on sale, as the Sony X750 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV is selling for $229.73, leaving it at $570.26, or spend $698 for the 66-inch variant, which lets you save almost $302. There are also options from Toshiba, as the all-new 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV, Fire TV Edition, is selling for $180 after a $100 discount.

Buy Sony X750 Smart TV
Buy Toshiba 43-inch Smart TV

There are several speakers and smart speakers also on sale, as the Amazon Echo Dot is selling for $39.99 after a $10. However, if you’re a Prime member, you get two smart speakers for $39.98 when you enter the code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout. Marshall Kilburn II and the Marshall Tufton portable Bluetooth speakers are both getting a $100 discount, leaving the Kilburn II at $200 and the Tufton at $300.

Buy Amazon Echo Dot
Bu Marshall Kilburn II
Buy Marshall Tufton

Finally, we find an LG 32-inch monitor selling for $260, down from its regular $300 price tag. This monitor features QHD, HDR 10 support, AMD FreeSync, and more. Next up, we find the Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling wireless earbuds for $178, down from its regular $230 price tag, meaning you save around $52. And the Skagen Connected Falster 2 is currently available for $99 after a massive $196 discount in its stainless steel variant with heart rate monitor, GPS, NFC, and more.

Buy LG 32-inch monitor
Buy Sony WF-1000XM3
Buy Skagen Connected Falster 2

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Time of Flight sensors may make their way back to Samsung phones very soon
It seems that we may get new Samsung Galaxy flagships with Time of Flight sensors faster than expected, as they could return next year
Samsung unveils new 108MP, 64MP, 48MP, and 32MP mobile camera sensors with 0.7μm pixels
The new 108MP ISOCELL HM2, the 64MP ISOCELL GW3 and the 32MP ISOCELL JD1 camera sensors have already entered mass production.
Pocketnow Daily: TikTok & WeChat Ban is Official! Here’s What You Should Know… (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new ban on TikTok and WeChat, Apple’s wireless charger prototype, and more.