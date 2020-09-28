We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is getting a $350 discount. This powerful flagship includes 512GB of storage space and a long-lasting battery for $1,100. This is an unlocked version that can be used in the network of your choice; however, if you don’t want that much storage space, you can settle for the 128GB version, which is currently selling for $1 less, meaning $1,099 with $200.99 savings.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also getting a discount at Amazon right now. The 128GB variant in Oxford Gray with an S Pen is available for just $350 after an $80 discount. This is the WiFi-only version, which also packs 4GB RAM, a battery that will last up to 13 hours, and you can also increase the tablet’s storage space up to 1TB with a micro SD card.

We also find a couple of smart TVs on sale, as the Sony X750 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV is selling for $229.73, leaving it at $570.26, or spend $698 for the 66-inch variant, which lets you save almost $302. There are also options from Toshiba, as the all-new 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV, Fire TV Edition, is selling for $180 after a $100 discount.

There are several speakers and smart speakers also on sale, as the Amazon Echo Dot is selling for $39.99 after a $10. However, if you’re a Prime member, you get two smart speakers for $39.98 when you enter the code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout. Marshall Kilburn II and the Marshall Tufton portable Bluetooth speakers are both getting a $100 discount, leaving the Kilburn II at $200 and the Tufton at $300.

Finally, we find an LG 32-inch monitor selling for $260, down from its regular $300 price tag. This monitor features QHD, HDR 10 support, AMD FreeSync, and more. Next up, we find the Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling wireless earbuds for $178, down from its regular $230 price tag, meaning you save around $52. And the Skagen Connected Falster 2 is currently available for $99 after a massive $196 discount in its stainless steel variant with heart rate monitor, GPS, NFC, and more.